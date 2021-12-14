Kim Kardashian Passes California's Baby Bar Exam

'Newsweek' reports that Kim Kardashian has passed the baby bar exam, taking one step closer to becoming an attorney.

On December 13, the 41-year-old reality tv star tweeted, , "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.

For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me.".

Kardashian earned her passing score on her fourth attempt at taking the exam.

According to 'Newsweek,' the star said that she had failed her second attempt at her first-year law exam on the final episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.'.

I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!

(I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I'm not making excuses, Kim Kardashian, via 'Twitter'.

In the state of California, the baby bar is the first of two exams necessary to become a lawyer.

The reality star pointed out on Twitter that the first test had the "harder pass rate." .

I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, Kim Kardashian, via 'Twitter'.

After passing the test, Kardashian thanked commentator Van Jones who encouraged her to enroll in law school.

The star also thanked her late father, Robert Kardashian, who was also a lawyer