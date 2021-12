Tory MP: 'Let's stop restricting people's lives'

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell has voiced his opposition to increased Covid restrictions in the face of the Omicron variant, as the government prepares for a vote on Plan B measures.

The backbencher said: "We live in a free society, we don't need government telling us what to do everyday … let's stop restricting people's lives and taking away people's freedoms." Report by Buseld.

