Rare deep-sea fish with 'needle-sharp teeth' washes ashore

Rare deep-sea fish with 'needle-sharp teeth' washes ashore.A rare fish with menacing features washed up on a San Diego, Calif.

Shore in early December.The beachgoer who first uncovered it said the discovery was the "stuff of nightmares".Known as the Pacific footballfish, the sea creature typically dwells 2,000 to 3,000 feet beneath the surface where sunlight can't reach.the fish has a long antenna with a bioluminescent light protruding from the head, and dozens of tiny "needle-sharp teeth, prickly skin and minuscule eyes".When Jay Beiler was at Torrey Pines State Beach, he was certain he had spotted a jellyfish.

That was until he got a closer look at the animal and took a few photos.“I have never seen anything quite like this before,” Beiler told NBC 7 San Diego