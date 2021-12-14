Rick Ross Reviews His Best & Worst Looks | Style History

Growing up, sneakers were the most important part of getting dressed for Rick Ross.

But since it was Miami, Fila, silk sweatsuits and gold chains were just as important.

Rick Ross' personal style has gone through many stages of evolution since his days of rocking high-top Clarks boots.

From his "custom" Ed Hardy t-shirts to his silk shirt game, Rick Rozay Ross reviews his most iconic looks.

Rick Ross - four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum rap icon - is out now with his 11th studio album RICHER THAN I EVER BEEN