COVID-19 Deaths Reach 800,000 in the United States

COVID-19 deaths in the United States reached another grim milestone.

According to NBC News, 800,156 deaths had been recorded as of December 13, more than any other nation in the world.

It’s a very sad moment, it’s mind-boggling.

, Dr. Michael Rodriguez, vice chairman Department of Family Med UCLA, via NBC News.

We’re beyond numb.

, Dr. Michael Rodriguez, vice chairman Department of Family Med UCLA, via NBC News.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the United States has reported almost 50 million COVID-19 infections.

News of the Omicron variant indicates the coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of slowing.

Experts believe the United States will reach a death toll of 1 million in 2022.

Health officials say vaccine hesitancy in significant swaths of the U.S. population has resulted in a "pandemic of the unvaccinated." .

That’s just the reality of the situation.

, Dr. Michael Rodriguez, vice chairman Department of Family Med UCLA, via NBC News.

It’s a lot of preventable death.

, Dr. Michael Rodriguez, vice chairman Department of Family Med UCLA, via NBC News.

