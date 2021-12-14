TikToker shares 'insensitive' comments someone told her on 'worst date ever'

A TikToker responded to a viral prompt with the story of her "worst date ever," which involved the date telling her what outfits he wanted her to wear instead.Holly Auna shared her story in response to another TikToker, who asked users for the "most sexist or insulting" thing ever said to them on a first date.Auna met a guy at a local mall for a first date, wearing "a super cute tie-dye tank top and really ripped-up jeans"."Walking around the mall, the first thing he says is, 'I really hate when girls wear ripped jeans,'" Auna said in the video.

"I was like, 'OK...'".Then, to make matters worse, the date pulled Auna into some shops and pointed out clothes he preferred she wear, telling her, "I think you'd look really good if you dressed like this".According to Auna, the guy seemed to like a preppier look, which was not her personal style."don't try to tell people how to dress — especially when they didn't ask your opinion, especially on a first date".The date ended pretty shortly after that, and Auna said they "never talked again." Commenters were appalled by the behavior, which some dubbed a major "red flag"