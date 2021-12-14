TikTok's latest thirst trap trend involves a ring light and very dramatic audio

TikTok's infinity challenge has people using lighting to their advantage.In the latest transition trend, people use a light source, usually a ring light or glow sticks, to show off the bodies they're proud of.The challenge uses light and shadow to create a moody aesthetic that highlights every curve and contour of the body.The meme was dubbed the "infinity" challenge because it uses Jaymes Young's 2017 song of the same name.How to do the TikTok "infinity" challenge.1.

Turn the lights on.

Find a secondary light source like a lamp, ring light, glow stick or flashlight.2.

Hit record.

Then slowly lift the light source over your head and behind your back.3.

When the beat in the song drops (after Young sings "I love you for infinity") pause the video.4.

Turn the lights off.

Hit record and use the light source to highlight the desired aspects of your silhouette.4.

