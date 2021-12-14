Week 15 Waiver Wire: Playoff Edition

Fantasy football playoffs are here and Jen Piacenti joins Michael Fabiano to break down some slim pickings on the waiver wire heading into Week 15 of the NFL season.
Fantasy football playoffs are here and Jen Piacenti joins Michael Fabiano to break down some slim pickings on the waiver wire heading into Week 15 of the NFL season.
Sports Illustrated fantasy analyst Jen Piacenti joins Michael Fabiano to break down the top waiver wire pickups heading into Week..
Lineup options with Colts, Dolphins, Patriots and Eagles on byes.
#playoff #dontaforeman #patriots #taysomhill..