Each State's New Mask Mandate Rules Amid Omicron Spread

While there are heightened concerns over the Omicron variant, 'Newsweek' breaks down which states have new mask mandates.

California: Masks are required on public transport, at health-care facilities and for any unvaccinated individuals.

Connecticut: Regardless of vaccination status, all people must wear masks on public transit, in school buildings, at health-care facilities and group residential settings.

All unvaccinated people are required to wear masks in any indoor setting.

Hawaii: Anyone over the age of five must wear a mask in public settings.

According to the state's mask order, businesses are urged to , "refuse admission or service to any individual who fails to wear a face covering.".

Illinois: All people over the age of two are required to wear a mask in indoor public places.

Nevada: Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in any Nevada county , "experiencing substantial or high transmission levels.".

New Mexico: Everyone over the age of two is required to wear a mask in public indoor settings.

New York: Masks are required in all indoor public settings for anyone over the age of two, unless the venue has a vaccination requirement for entry.

Oregon: Masks are required for any public or private, "indoor space where people may gather for any purpose.".

Washington: Ages five and older are required to wear masks in public indoor settings and outdoor events with over 500 people.