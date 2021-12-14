YouTube's Most Watched Videos of 2021

CNet reports that these were the top trending YouTube videos of 2021:.

MrBeast, I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive 152,800,619 views.

Dream, Minecraft Speedrunner VS 5 Hunters 63,495,516 views.

Mark Rober, Glitterbomb Trap Catches Phone Scammer 50,390,871 views.

NFL, The Weeknd's FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show 43,068,874 views.

CoryxKenshin, Friday Night Funkin' KEEPS GETTING BETTER AND BETTER (Part 2) 21,902,579 views.

Dhar Mann, Kids MAKE FUN OF Boy With AUTISM, They Instantly Regret It 46,386,187 views.

America's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde's Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional 37,894,699 views.

Biden Inaugural Committee, The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris | Jan.

20th, 2021 14,118,319 views.

Forge Labs, I Spent 100 Days in a Zombie Apocalypse in Minecraft... Here's What Happened 43,697,183 views.

Dude Perfect, Game Night Stereotypes 30,343,956 views.

Top 3 U.S. Creators.

MrBeast (75.7M subscribers).

Dhar Mann (13.6M subscribers).

SSSniperWolf (30.2M subscribers)