Labour: We showed leadership, weak Prime Minister failed to

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer labels Boris Johnson as "weak" after around 100 Tory MPs revolted against him in a vote on vaccine passports.

He says Labour showed the leadership that the Prime Minister "failed to" as their votes got Johnson the majority he needed.

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn