14 Years After Tx. Woman Was Slain in Boyfriend's Bed, a Small-Town Sheriff Hopes to Finally Find Her Killer
Authorities have yet to make any arrests since 19-year-old Brittany McGlone was brutally murdered in her boyfriend's Winnsboro, Texas, home in 2007