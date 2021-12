Govt admits decisions being made without 'full information'

Health Minister Gillian Keegan says the decisions the government are making are "difficult" because they are making them without "full information".

She claims the UK were the first country to spot the Omicron variant and adds they are "always" trying to convince colleagues of the importance of these restrictions.

Report by Edwardst.

