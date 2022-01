The Cleaning Lady s01 Trailer

The Cleaning Lady s01 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A whip-smart doctor comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son.

But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized.

Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her own rules.

Based on the Argentine series 'La Chica que Limpia.'

Starring: Elodie Yung, Vincent Piazza, Ginger Gonzaga, Adan Canto, Erik Valdez