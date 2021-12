Home Team Movie

Home Team Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

Directors: Charles Francis Kinnane, Daniel Kinnane Writers: Keith Blum, Chris Titone Stars: Jackie Sandler, Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider