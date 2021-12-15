Satisfy your sweet tooth with the Milk Bar Sampler Box

Credit: You Need This

- Hey, there.

And welcome to "You Need This." I'm Melanie.

- I'm Darlene.

- And today, we are giving you the lowdown on the products that you absolutely need in your life like yesterday.

We have the Milk Bar sampler.

Milk Bar is known for their unexpected desserts.

And one of the things that is just mind-blowing is the confetti truffle.

- It comes in vanilla and chocolate.

And they're like these cute little adorable little delicious balls.

- Every sampler platter has six total.

So it has three of the vanilla, which is just like a rainbow party in your mouth.

And then we've got the chocolate confetti.

It is so good.

Once you have the truffles, then you get six different cookies.

- Assorted cookies.

And basically, it's like a cookie for everyone, right?

We have like, a corn flavor, a blueberries and cream, compose where it mixes like chocolate and butterscotch and nuts.

- Then we have a beautiful slice of pie.

This pie slice is ooey.

It's gooey.

It's delicious.

It melts in your mouth.

And it will just make your heart so, so happy.

Let's go ahead and do it maybe a little confetti truffle cheers.

- I like this idea.

- Cheers.

This has been In The Know, You Need This.

And we hope you have a sweet day.

How do people eat attractively?

- It makes me weep.

- This is so good.

- It's so good.