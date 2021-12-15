Credit: You Need This

Satisfy your sweet tooth with the Milk Bar Sampler Box This jam-packed box features Milk Bar's famous pie and decadent cake truffles

[MUSIC PLAYING] - Oh, no.

This is terrible.

- What?

- OK.

So, I'm in charge of a bake sale.

- Right.

- But I can't bake.

- Oh, no.

- But, wait-- Milk Bar has got you covered.

- I'm saved.

- Hey there, and welcome to You Need This.

I'm Melanie.

- I'm Darlene.

- And today, we are giving you the lowdown on the products that you absolutely need in your life, like-- BOTH: Yesterday.

- This episode is for all those who have a sweet tooth out there.

Whether you're trying to look for a good gift for a friend.

- Mhm.

- Or it's just like, a Tuesday, and you just want to stuff your face with some sweets.

- Yeah.

We have the Milk Bar Sampler.

Milk Bar is known for their unexpected desserts, and one of the things that is just mind blowing is the confetti truffle.

- It comes in vanilla and chocolate.

And they're like these cute, little, adorable, little, delicious balls.

- Every sampler platter has six total, so it has three of the vanilla-- - Mhm.

- --which is just like, a rainbow party in your mouth.

And then we've got the chocolate confetti.

It is so good.

Once you have the truffles, then you get six different cookies.

- Assorted cookies.

And basically, it's like a cookie for everyone, right?

We have like, a corn flavor, a blueberries and cream-- - Mhm.

- Compost where it mixes like, chocolate and butterscotch and nuts together.

- It's so good.

- What is this?

- We have a chocolate confetti.

We have a vanilla confetti.

They're really going to brighten anyone's day.

And then we have a beautiful slice of pie.

This pie slice is ooey, it's gooey, it's delicious.

It melts in your mouth, and it will just make your heart so, so happy.

- It's like, ooey gooey deliciousness with like, a super crumbly crust.

Like, the combo together is just like, happiness.

- It's magical.

Let's go ahead, and do maybe a little confetti truffle cheers.

- I like this side.

- I'm going to do that.

OK.

Cheers.

Ting.

This has been In The Know-- BOTH: You Need This.

- And we hope you have a sweet day.

How do people eat attractively?

- Makes me weep.

- These are so good.

- So good.