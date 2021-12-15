This jam-packed box features Milk Bar's famous pie and decadent cake truffles
Satisfy your sweet tooth with the Milk Bar Sampler Box
[MUSIC PLAYING] - Oh, no.
This is terrible.
- What?
- OK.
So, I'm in charge of a bake sale.
- Right.
- But I can't bake.
- Oh, no.
- But, wait-- Milk Bar has got you covered.
- I'm saved.
- Hey there, and welcome to You Need This.
I'm Melanie.
- I'm Darlene.
- And today, we are giving you the lowdown on the products that you absolutely need in your life, like-- BOTH: Yesterday.
- This episode is for all those who have a sweet tooth out there.
Whether you're trying to look for a good gift for a friend.
- Mhm.
- Or it's just like, a Tuesday, and you just want to stuff your face with some sweets.
- Yeah.
We have the Milk Bar Sampler.
Milk Bar is known for their unexpected desserts, and one of the things that is just mind blowing is the confetti truffle.
- It comes in vanilla and chocolate.
And they're like these cute, little, adorable, little, delicious balls.
- Every sampler platter has six total, so it has three of the vanilla-- - Mhm.
- --which is just like, a rainbow party in your mouth.
And then we've got the chocolate confetti.
It is so good.
Once you have the truffles, then you get six different cookies.
- Assorted cookies.
And basically, it's like a cookie for everyone, right?
We have like, a corn flavor, a blueberries and cream-- - Mhm.
- Compost where it mixes like, chocolate and butterscotch and nuts together.
- It's so good.
- What is this?
- We have a chocolate confetti.
We have a vanilla confetti.
They're really going to brighten anyone's day.
And then we have a beautiful slice of pie.
This pie slice is ooey, it's gooey, it's delicious.
It melts in your mouth, and it will just make your heart so, so happy.
- It's like, ooey gooey deliciousness with like, a super crumbly crust.
Like, the combo together is just like, happiness.
- It's magical.
Let's go ahead, and do maybe a little confetti truffle cheers.
- I like this side.
- I'm going to do that.
OK.
Cheers.
Ting.
This has been In The Know-- BOTH: You Need This.
- And we hope you have a sweet day.
How do people eat attractively?
- Makes me weep.
- These are so good.
- So good.