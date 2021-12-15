The new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe Track driving

The wait for the European versions of the new mid-engine Corvette Stingray is soon coming to an end.

Customers of the US sportscar icon can now select among 16 highly equipped launch editions, eight coupes and eight convertibles featuring what are expected to become the most popular color and trim combinations.

Supercar-level build quality, premium materials, new standards of performance and technology and exceptional attention to detail – these are the qualities that set the eighth-generation Corvette apart.

It is the first ever mid-engined production version in this American sports car icon’s 67 year history and, to mark its European debut, Chevrolet is launching the new Corvette Stingray in an unmatched variety of trim combinations.