Ford Bronco Sport Becomes First Vehicle To Feature Parts Made Of 100Recycled Ocean Plastic

Consumer products made from recycled ocean plastics include everything from sunglasses and T-shirts to running shoes and yarn.

Now, Ford is adding to its legacy as a leader in sustainability and is the first automaker to use 100% recycled ocean plastics to produce automotive parts.

Wiring harness clips in Ford Bronco™ Sport models are made of ocean-harvested plastic – commonly referred to as “ghost gear.” The strength and durability of the nylon material equals that of previously used petroleum-based parts but with a 10 % cost savings and requiring less energy to produce.

The small parts represent a large first step in the company’s plans to produce other parts of recycled ocean plastics on other models.