Marc ter Stegen discovers the CUPRA Born, his first fully electric car

Marc ter Stegen is about to get into the CUPRA Born for the first time.

The brand’s first 100% electric model will also be the first electric car for the Barça goalie.

It’s an important moment for this staunch advocate of sustainability, but before handing him the keys, CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths has something to show him - the place where the CUPRA Born was created where some of the best-kept secrets of the brand’s future are kept.