CDS Rawat Chopper Crash lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh passes away | Oneindia News

The sole survivor of the fateful crash that claimed the life of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others, group captain Varun Singh passed away on Wednesday morning.
The Indian Air force has informed that the condition of Group Captain Varun Singh remains critical but stable. He is the lone..
"The demise of India's first CDS General Bipin Rawat is a loss to every patriot," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday..