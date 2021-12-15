CDS Rawat Chopper Crash lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh passes away | Oneindia News

The sole survivor of the fateful crash that claimed the life of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others, group captain Varun Singh passed away on Wednesday morning.

