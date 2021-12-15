Minister defends PM's 'tremendous' leadership

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has leapt to Boris Johnson's defence, after the prime minister's authority was called into question by a huge Conservative rebellion in the Commons on Tuesday.

He said: "I think he's shown tremendous leadership - no other western country that I'm aware of or major economy got the boosters in people's arms so quickly, got the original jabs in people's arms so quickly and that's because of the prime minister." Report by Buseld.

