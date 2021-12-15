Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with Vicky Jain
Ankita Lokhande ties the knot with Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday.

#AnkitaLokhandewedding #AnkitaLokhandeweddingvideo #AnkitaLokhande