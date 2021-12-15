Why was Ben Affleck hesitant about getting back together with Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck was hesitant about reuniting with Jennifer Lopez because he didn't want his children to have to deal with unwanted attention.
Ben Afflecks neuer Film "The Tender Bar" hat in Hollywood Premiere gefeiert. Jennifer Lopez zog mit ihrem Outfit alle Blicke auf..
The reunited lovebirds have been packing on the PDA since rekindling their romance earlier this year.