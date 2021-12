Sadiq Khan: Shaun Bailey party picture ‘beggars belief’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on former Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey to resign from the London Assembly, after a picture emerged of an alleged party being held by his campaign staff during Covid restrictions.

“It beggars belief … I think it’s inevitable that he’s going to have to resign from the Assembly,” he said.

Report by Buseld.

