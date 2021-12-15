Aled Jones recalls turning down Johnny Carson to play in his school football match

Aled Jones recalls the moment in which he was approached in LA to be a featured guest on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson but turned it down because he had a football match back in Bangor.

White Wine Question Time with Kate Thornton is the podcast that brings together well-known guests to answer three thought-provoking questions over three glasses of wine.

Discover the friendships behind the entertainment headlines, and listen in on their conversations for a side to the celebrities you've never heard before.

Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and follow on Instagram (@whitewineqt) & Twitter (@WhiteWineQT) to keep up to date with the latest guests, news and more!