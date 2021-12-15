Aled Jones recalls turning down Johnny Carson to play in his school football match
Aled Jones recalls the moment in which he was approached in LA to be a featured guest on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson but turned it down because he had a football match back in Bangor.

