Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Says Late Actor Would Have Wanted Black Panther Recast

'TMZ' reports that Chadwick Boseman's brother, Derrick Boseman, thinks that the beloved Marvel role of T'Challa needs to be handed off to a new actor.

The role was made famous by Chadwick.

His death sent shockwaves through the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans have reportedly called for the character to be recast, and Boseman's brother appears to have offered his support for the idea.

According to 'TMZ,' Derrick Boseman explains that his brother felt the role was bigger than just himself.

Derrick says that his brother understood the power and the positive influence that the role carries.

Derrick went on to say that he feels Marvel has an opportunity to bring back a character that he sees as a symbol for Black people's potential.

He points out the huge impact a superhero who is a Black king headlining a major Marvel movie has on African American youth.

He also feels that Marvel's decision to kill the character off in the wake of Chadwick's death deprives Black kids of a positive role model.

According to 'TMZ,' Derrick explains that while his brother never explicitly said what he wanted for the role, he is sure that Chadwick would want T'Challa to return to the MCU.

