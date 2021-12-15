Pro-choice activists want to change the way we talk about abortions

The internet brims with heartwrenching abortion stories.From TikTok to Washington, D.C., abortion discourse is taking place in an unprecedented way.These personal narratives received heightened attention following Texas’ six-week abortion law and Mississippi’s 15-week abortion law.Paige Alexandria, a staunch pro-choice advocate, is working toward this through her TikTok page, @abortioncounselor.In one of her early viral hits, Alexandria dances along to Doja Cat’s “Say So” while sharing information...on how those under 18 can obtain an abortion without their parent’s permission.Alexandria’s light-hearted and playful videos stand in stark contrast to the solemn ways we typically discuss abortions