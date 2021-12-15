Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Why you shouldn't throw away your broccoli stems

Pro tip: Don’t throw out the stems the next time you’re cooking broccoli!.Here are five delicious recipes that use broccoli stems.Vegan broccoli stem fries These vegan baked broccoli stem fries are healthier than traditional fries.Broccoli stem fried rice This creative fried rice dish calls for grated broccoli stems!

.Pickled broccoli stems These make a great snack on their own and taste great in a variety of dishes!

.Broccoli stem pesto This broccoli stem pesto tastes delicious on pasta, toast, or as a marinade!

.Broccoli coleslaw Did you know sliced broccoli stems add a pleasant crunch to coleslaw?