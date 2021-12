David Fuller: Killer who abused corpses is jailed for life

“Morgue monster” David Fuller has been given a whole-life jail term.

The hospital worker, 67, admitted murdering Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987, as well as sexually abusing more than 100 female corpses.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn