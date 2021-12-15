CPS reacts to sentencing of Star Hobson's murderer

The Crown Prosecution Service has commented on the "endless" abuse inflicted on 16-month-old Star Hobson, after her mother's partner Savannah Brockhill was sentenced to life behind bars, with a minimum of 25 years, for her murder.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Anita Banerjee said outside Bradford Crown Court: "Instead of love and protection, she experienced a world of humiliation, cruelty and pain at the hands of those who should have protected her the most." Report by Buseld.

