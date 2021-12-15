Ben Affleck Receives Backlash After Saying He Felt ‘Trapped’ With Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck Receives Backlash , After Saying He Felt ‘Trapped’, With Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck Receives Backlash , After Saying He Felt ‘Trapped’, With Jennifer Garner.

Ben Affleck has received some criticism on social media after opening up about his marriage to Jennifer Garner in a recent interview with Howard Stern.

Ben Affleck has received some criticism on social media after opening up about his marriage to Jennifer Garner in a recent interview with Howard Stern.

In the interview, Affleck said that if they had not separated in 2015, , "I'd probably still be drinking.".

It's part of why I started drinking.

Because I was trapped, Ben Affleck, Howard Stern interview, via CNN.

It's part of why I started drinking.

Because I was trapped, Ben Affleck, Howard Stern interview, via CNN.

According to CNN, the couple announced their split right after their 10th anniversary.

.

Two years later, they filed for divorce.

.

We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer.

Ultimately, we tried.

We tried, we tried because we had kids, Ben Affleck, Howard Stern interview, via CNN.

We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer.

Ultimately, we tried.

We tried, we tried because we had kids, Ben Affleck, Howard Stern interview, via CNN.

The couple are the parents of 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and nine-year-old Samuel.

.

The couple are the parents of 16-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and nine-year-old Samuel.

.

The actor has spoken openly about his struggle with alcohol addiction.

.

I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?'

What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution, Ben Affleck, Howard Stern interview, via CNN.

I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?'

What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution, Ben Affleck, Howard Stern interview, via CNN.

On social media, some users criticized Affleck for blaming Garner for his addiction.

.

One user wrote, "Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split up in 2015 and she was seen driving him to rehab in 2018.

Don't blame it on her.".

One user wrote, "Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split up in 2015 and she was seen driving him to rehab in 2018.

Don't blame it on her.".

Affleck has since rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez