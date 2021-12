GP goes door to door to deliver jabs to vulnerable

A GP in Oxford has been visiting vulnerable people in their homes to ensure they have access to Covid and flu jabs.

Dr Kathryn Brown said: "They are really touched that we've made the effort to come and visit them and it's given them hope as well." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn