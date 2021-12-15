Holiday pull-apart bread recipes from TikTok

Here are five pull-apart bread recipes that will make a great addition to your holiday spread.1.

Cheesy Christmas tree pizza pull-apart bread.Cut pizza dough into squares, place some string cheese in the middle of each piece and roll into balls.Bake and brush with pesto before serving.2.

Cranberry and Brie pull-apart bread.Place small chunks of Brie into flattened pieces of biscuit dough and roll into balls.Put the balls into a Bundt pan and add thyme, rosemary and cranberry sauce over the dough.Put the balls into a Bundt pan and add thyme, rosemary and cranberry sauce over the dough.After baking, cool and flip the Bundt pan onto a plate.3.

Pomegranate wreath pull-apart bread.Add your favorite cheese to biscuit dough and roll into balls.Once on a baking sheet, brush with butter and sprinkle on some sesame seeds.After baking, garnish with herbs and pomegranate seeds.4.

Sweet rose bouquet pull-apart bread.The recipe involves a dough made from dry yeast, sugar, powdered milk, flour, water, olive oil, salt, and red powdered food coloring.The dough is flattened and cut into three sections before it’s braided and rolled, forming a beautiful rose shape.5.

Chocolate chip pull-apart challah.Add chocolate chips to challah dough and roll into balls.Line a cake pan with dough and the chocolate-filled balls.sift on some cinnamon and sugar before baking, then garnish the challah with some more chocolate chips before serving