Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Stayed Married to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck, who has been to rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction, told Howard Stern on Monday that feeling "trapped" in his marriage led him to drink
Ben Affleck, who has been to rehab multiple times for alcohol addiction, told Howard Stern on Monday that feeling "trapped" in his marriage led him to drink
Ben Affleck thinks he would "still be drinking" if he were still married to Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their split in 2015, after more than a decade of marriage.