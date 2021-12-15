Stephen Curry Breaks NBA All-Time Record for 3-Pointers

CBS reports that on December 13, Stephen Curry officially became the NBA's 3-point king.

After making his second 3-pointer against the New York Knicks, Curry surpassed Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time leader with 2,974 career 3-pointers.

He made the record-breaking basket with 7:33 left in the first quarter of the game.

CBS points out that what makes Curry's accomplishment more remarkable is that it took Allen 1,300 games to set the previous record.

Curry broke the record in only his 789th career game.

This isn't Curry's only NBA 3-point record.

He also holds the record for most 3-point shots per game, per month and per season, as well as the most games with double-digit 3-pointers.

According to CBS, earlier this season, Curry also passed Allen's record for most career 3-pointers in a combined regular and post season.

I don't even have words for it, to be honest.

It's not just getting the record, Stephen Curry, via CBS News.

There's another caveat of hoop heads knowing volume and efficiency is huge.

Like, mastering both, Stephen Curry, via CBS News.

So the fact that I have been able to shoot the percentage that I have in the regular season over the course of my career... , Stephen Curry, via CBS News.

... with how defenses have changed against me and the shots that I take, and all of that, to me is pretty special.

But to get to that number is a big deal, Stephen Curry, via CBS News.

