US Retail Sales Rise in November but Fall Short of Expectations

US Retail Sales Rise in November, But Fall Short of Expectations.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

If you look at the weakness in November sales, it looks more related to holiday shopping.

, Aditya Bhave, Bank of America, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

Some of that is going to be a reflection of prices, but the bigger story here is the change in the seasonal pattern, Aditya Bhave, Bank of America, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

We’re not seeing that resistance.

, Bruce Thorn, Big Lots Inc CEO, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

We’re expecting to be able to continue to pass along these price increases, Bruce Thorn, Big Lots Inc CEO, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

People want to save money, but they also want to shop a lot more, so here they can get a $50-$100 shirt for $12, Danielle David, Danielle’s Consignment Boutique, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

Some slowing at the margin at restaurants and other high-contact services seems likely in December and forward due to Omicron, Stephen Stanley, Amherst Pierpont Chief Economist, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

But the experience of the Delta wave suggests that the ebbs due to the pandemic tend to be brief and quickly reversed, Stephen Stanley, Amherst Pierpont Chief Economist, via 'The Wall Street Journal'.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other.

Take the time to understand each other