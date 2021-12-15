Deion Sanders Swipes Nation’s Top Recruit, Travis Hunter, From Florida State

Deion Sanders Swipes Nation’s Top Recruit, , Travis Hunter, , From Florida State.

Deion Sanders Swipes Nation’s Top Recruit, , Travis Hunter, , From Florida State.

ESPN reports that five-star highschool cornerback Travis Hunter has flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State.

.

The move makes him the first prospect to sign with an FCS team since ESPN began its rankings in 2006.

.

Deion Sanders, Jackson State's coach, teased that he was going to make a historic move before the start of the early signing period.

.

Now, Sanders has managed to wrestle Hunter from Florida State.

.

Hunter is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound prospect from Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia.

.

Florida State has always been a beacon for me.

I grew up down there, that's where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles, Travis Hunter, via Twitter.

It's a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves.

For me, that future is at Jackson State University, Travis Hunter, via Twitter.

According to ESPN, Hunter had previously shot down rumors that he might make the switch.

.

However, some time after visiting Jackson State in November, Hunter changed his mind.

.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football.

I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future, Travis Hunter, via Twitter.

I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more, Travis Hunter, via Twitter