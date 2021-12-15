Omicron Is Spreading Faster Than Any Other Variant, WHO Director Warns

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, made the comments during a Dec.

14 press conference.

He stressed that while the Omicron variant has been detected in at least 17 countries, .

The actual extent of infections is likely much more widespread.

The reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn't been detected yet, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via CNN.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa.

Ghebreyesus also expressed concern that mobilization against the variant has been hampered by reports that Omicron causes milder symptoms. We're concerned that people are dismissing Omicron as mild.

, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via CNN.

Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via CNN.

He also reiterated that health systems all over the world remain at risk of being overwhelmed.

Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via CNN.

Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed hope that the variant does indeed cause a milder disease, .

But maintained that because the strain is in its early stages in the U.S., it is too soon to tell how it will unfold.

Whatever it is, the disease seems to be less severe, whether it's inherently less pathogenic as a virus, ... , Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, via CNN.

... or whether there's more protection in the community, we're just going to have to see when it comes in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, via CNN