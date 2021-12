A.RTIFICIAL I.MMORTALITY Documentary Movie

A.RTIFICIAL I.MMORTALITY Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Can artificial intelligence (AI) enable us to live forever?

Filmmaker and author Ann Shin sets out on a journey exploring the latest AI and biotech with scientists and visionaries who foresee a ‘post-biological’ world where humans and AI merge.

Will AI be the best, or the last thing we ever do?

Directed by Ann Shin.