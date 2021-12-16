The Tender Bar Movie Clip - You Gotta Have It

The Tender Bar Movie Clip - You Gotta Have It - Plot synopsis: The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R.

(Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures.

As the boy's determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her -- and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd) -- J.R.

Begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams -- with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie's bar.

The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R.

Moehringer.

US Release Date: December 17, 2021 Starring: Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe Directed By: George Clooney