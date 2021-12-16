Lamborghini “The Icon Reborn” - an icon is born, not made

What does it mean to be an icon?

And above all, is there a magic formula for becoming one?

The Lamborghini Countach is by definition one of the most iconic models in the company’s history and of the automotive world in general.

In a year that saw the reconstruction of the first Countach, the LP 500, by the Polo Storico, and the presentation of its contemporary version, the Countach LPI 800-4, the tribute to Lamborghini's heritage in which visionary design meets future technology; the celebrations dedicated to its 50th anniversary came to a close with a talk on excellence followed by immersive and experiential activities to help people discover and experience the world of Centro Stile and Polo Storico Lamborghini.