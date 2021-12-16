2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Rebelle Rally Driving Video

Volkswagen has completed its inaugural entry in the Rebelle Rally, with driver Mercedes Lilienthal and navigator Emily Winslow running the modified Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro electric SUV through eight grueling days of off-road competition in the deserts of Nevada and California.

The Rebelle Rally, now in its sixth year, is the first all-women rally raid event of its kind in the United States, challenging teams and vehicles across 1,400 miles through the deserts of Nevada and California.

Pairs of drivers and navigators use their skills, including traditional map and compass navigation and limited supplies, to overcome challenges along the course from Las Vegas to the Imperial Sand Dunes in California, along trails that respect the desert environment.

Lilienthal and Winslow competed in the ID.4 AWD Pro in the X-Cross™ category.

Tanner Foust Racing and Rhys Millen Racing modified the vehicle with new suspension components, tubular control arms, fabricated skid plates, battery protection and other items to fully equip the vehicle for the driving expedition.