Star Hobson: Concerned babysitter 'let down' by officials

The babysitter who first raised concerns over the welfare of murdered toddler Star Hobson has said the 16-month-old might still be alive if her reports to social services had been taken seriously.

Hollie Jones said: "I feel really let down, because in a way, if they took me seriously Star would be here with us today." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn