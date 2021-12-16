Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been tested positive for Covid-19.
The Budding actress shared the news on her Instagram stories.
#shanayakapoor #coronacasesinbollywood #coronapositive
Actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been tested positive for Covid-19.
The Budding actress shared the news on her Instagram stories.
#shanayakapoor #coronacasesinbollywood #coronapositive
Shortly after actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and their daughter Shanaya Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, the BMC..
Reports are that after Kareena Kapoor Khan, her girl gang, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan too test Covid-19 postive. Have a look at..