Minister: Christmas socialising 'not for govt to prioritise'

Care Minister Gillian Keegan has echoed scientific advice for people to choose which social events to 'prioritise' in the run up to Christmas, but said it was a decision for the individual rather than government.

"It's not for the government to prioritise what people should do.

We've got enough information, we should prioritise accordingly," she said.

Report by Buseld.

