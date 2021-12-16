PM: Govt won't make choices for you on Christmas mixing

Boris Johnson has urged the public to exercise caution amid rising Omicron infections but insisted there would be no government enforced closures ahead of Christmas.

The prime minister said: "We don't want to make your choices for you about your social life, we're not closing things, but what we are saying is people should be cautious and they should think about their activities in the run up to Christmas." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn