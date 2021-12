Whitty tells Committee: Omicron wave will 'peak quite fast'

England's chief medical officer has said he expects the wave of Omicron Covid infections to "peak really quite fast", even if people take steps to reduce social contact.

Professor Chris Whitty told MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee: "The upswing will be incredibly fast, even if people are taking more cautious action … it may then come down faster than previous peaks." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn