How To Avoid Afternoon Fatigue

It's 2 p.m., another day at the desk.

Are your eyes getting droopy?.

Is your brain feeling fuzzy and unattentive?.

We've all been there, the dreaded afternoon slump.

The afternoon slump typically hits between 1 and 3 p.m.

A healthy diet and a reasonable amount of water can help you keep your eyes open.

But experts say the best thing you can do is get up and move.

Stretch.

Easy stretches promote healthy blood flow and offer a nice energy boost.

Stretching can invigorate you.

It also helps keep muscles flexible and strong.

Don't Forget to Stand.

Sitting for long periods can be quite unhealthy for you.

Most experts say to stand up for 15 minutes for every hour you spend sitting down.

Standing at your desk for even a handful of minutes is sure to boost your energy.

An active workstation could solve the problem completely.

Go Outside.

Studies have shown that spending a short time in nature can alleviate anxiety and improve your mood.

Experts say sunlight increases serotonin in the body, helping us to feel more energetic and focused.