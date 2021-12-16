Kraft Will Reimburse Americans Who Can't Bake Cheesecake This Holiday Season

CNN Business reports issues with the global supply chain are forcing food-manufacturer Kraft to creatively side-step the ongoing shortage of cream cheese.

The company will reportedly reimburse Americans who can't find Philadelphia Cream Cheese in stores for their holiday cheesecake.

Those interested will be able to sign up on the company's website.

A select few will be gifted up to $20 for missing out on their favorite dessert.

Kraft will reportedly authorize these reimbursements on December 17 and 18.

The company estimates it will reimburse up to 18,000 cream cheese consumers.

According to CNN Business, the reimbursement campaign hopes to keep the brand relevant as it slowly makes its way back to supermarket shelves.

The company attributes the cream cheese shortage to a pandemic-related spike in demand.

As more Americans took up baking last year, demand for cream cheese rose nearly 18%.

Officials with Kraft say the company has halted production on "a very limited number" of its products to focus more on their popular Philadelphia Cream Cheese line.

We're investing millions of dollars on Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

, Basak Oguz, marketing director for Kraft Foods, via CNN Business.

